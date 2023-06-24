Herbiery Taproom Grand Opening

media release: Public grand opening of the Herbiery Taproom. Eight of Herbiery's hop-free beers available on tap, alongside Rude Brew kombucha, non-alcoholic beer from Untitled Art, and a signature Ginger Highball mocktail. Charcuterie cups from Tricky Foods available for purchase. Grab a delicious smash burger and churros from the Cinn City Smash food truck, parked in front of the taproom starting at 5pm.

Saturday, June 24, 3pm-11:30pm, 2015 Winnebago Street #101, Madison, WI 53704