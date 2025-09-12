RSVP for Herbs 101

media release: The UW Health Learning Kitchen at East Madison Hospital in Madison has cooking classes for all skill levels!

Join the UW Health Culinary Medicine Team for an interactive workshop on culinary herbs! Learn about popular herbs used in cooking, flavorful herb combinations, and the many nutritional benefits they provide. A participatory cooking demonstration will show how to clean, prepare, cook with, and preserve fresh herbs. Each attendee will get to taste the recipes made in class and will receive a bundle of herbs from the East Madison Hospital Rooftop Garden to use at home.

What We'll Be Cooking:

Fresh & Herbaceous Seasonal Mocktail: Get ready for fall flavors with a hydrating mocktail that is both fruity and savory.

Zesty Tabbouleh: Learn how to make this classic Lebanese salad full of herbs and veggies.

Baked Turkey or Lentil and Sage Meatballs: Perfect for any potluck or meal prep, these savory meatballs are full of fall flavor. Choose meat or veggie version in registration.

When: Friday, September 19 from 1-2:30PM

Where: The East Madison Hospital Learning Kitchen is located at 4602 Eastpark Blvd.

Cost: $10 per person

Register at: http://apm.activecommunities.com/uwhealth/Activity_Search/49157

For any questions, reach out to culinarymedicine@uwhealth.org