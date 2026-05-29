Stress Less Botanicals Workshop: Herbs for Promoting Calm and Relaxation

Date: Tuesday, June 16 • 5:30–8:00 p.m.

Location: Living Kindness, Evansville (Address provided upon ticket purchase)

Learn About Your Herbal Allies

Herbalist Linda Conroy, MSS, MLSP will guide participants through an exploration of herbs that promote restful sleep, relaxation, and stress reduction. The workshop will highlight botanicals that support the nervous system and help the endocrine system adapt to stress. Linda will also share practical strategies for incorporating these plants into daily life.

This hands‑on session includes demonstrations and opportunities for participants to create their own personalized tea blend and a calming herbal spray to take home. Recipes will be provided for continued use and learning.

Herbal tea, water & healthy snack provided

WORKSHOP COST

$75 — Community Champion $50 — Sustainer $25 — Supporter (Participants are invited to select the level that best supports both themselves and Living Kindness.)

Living Kindness has grown beyond traditional support models to become a broader well‑being community for individuals seeking connection, renewal, and belonging. While many members are navigating the challenges of supporting loved ones through mental‑health or substance‑use struggles, the organization’s mission extends further: to create spaces where people can breathe, reconnect with joy, and remember they are more than the hardest thing happening in their lives.

Living Kindness offers retreats, virtual gatherings, and wellness experiences for caregivers, supporters, and individuals seeking mindfulness, creativity, and community. Its work emphasizes authentic dialogue, holistic wellness, and personal growth within a serene, nature‑immersed environment near Madison, Wisconsin. The organization is committed to breaking cycles of mental‑health strain and substance misuse by fostering cycles of love, understanding, and collective healing.

Evansville, Wisconsin — Living Kindness is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit rooted in connection, nature, creativity, and shared healing.

Learn More: LivingKindness.net