RSVP for Herbs for Winter Health: Hands on Medicine Making
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Learn to make several simple remedies that will support and promote health over the winter months. Everyone will make an oxymel syrup, a throat spray, a salve, and a lozenge. We will also sample tea and infusions that are helpful for winter health. Recipes will be provided for future medicine-making at home.
Instructor: Linda Conroy, Moonwise Herbs
Saturday, November 22, 1-4 p.m.
Registration Deadline: November 15
$80/$65 member
