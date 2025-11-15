RSVP for Herbs for Winter Health: Hands on Medicine Making

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn to make several simple remedies that will support and promote health over the winter months. Everyone will make an oxymel syrup, a throat spray, a salve, and a lozenge. We will also sample tea and infusions that are helpful for winter health. Recipes will be provided for future medicine-making at home.

Instructor: Linda Conroy, Moonwise Herbs

Saturday, November 22, 1-4 p.m.

Registration Deadline: November 15

$80/$65 member

Home & Garden
608-246-4550
