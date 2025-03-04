Herding Cats: Tips on Leading Hikes

media release: This presentation and gathering are designed for individuals who lead nature-related field trips and outings, regardless of topic! There will be two presenters, one with general tips and tricks for leading great hikes, and one with information about building accessibility into your field trips from the get-go. This is a hybrid presentation, with in person and online viewing options.

First, Jane Whitney, an award-winning Wisconsin Master Naturalist who has led numerous hikes each week for many years in Door County, will give a presentation in Madison to share tips and techniques for leading high-quality, inclusive, and engaging field trips.

After leading more hikes than she can count, Jane has accumulated a few ideas and tips on how to lead a hike and capture your audience. We'll cover what works as well as what might not work, how to start and finish, what to do in the middle, how to manage the group (without their knowing you're managing them), how to handle mixed groups of kids and adults, and how to answer difficult questions.

Second, Rachael Lewandowski-Sarette is the On-site and Accessibility Coordinator of Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center in Wisconsin Dells, and an award-winning nature educator. Rachael will share information with field trip leaders about how they can make outings more accessible, informative, and safe for everyone. She will describe best practices on sharing trail information, supporting mobility device access (wheelchairs, for example), thinking about resting points, incorporating multiple senses, and more.

This event is great for beginner, intermediate and very experienced field trip leaders as a way to incorporate fresh ideas and best practices into a field trip.

Each presentation will last about 30 minutes, plus time for questions and answers, followed by a social time with snacks and beverages provided.