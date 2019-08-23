Here Come the Mummies, People Brothers Band
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Though they are named after ceremonial Egyptian corpses, this band is anything but rigid. On their latest track, “I Spy,” the band, made up of costumed anonymous players, sings about a clumsy Casanova trying to win someone’s affections, accompanied by a Latin jazz flair. Get there on time for an opening set by Madison’s soul experts, The People Brothers Band.
Rescheduled from July 19.
Info
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Isthmus Picks
Music