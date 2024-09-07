Here Comes Mr. Jordan

media release: USA | 1941 | 35mm | 93 min.

Director: Alexander Hall

Cast: Robert Montgomery, Claude Rains, Evelyn Keyes

Pulled from a plummeting plane moments before impact, professional prizefighter, part-time-saxophonist, and hobbyist pilot Joe Pendleton (Montgomery, in an Oscar-nominated performance), finds himself at the gates of heaven fifty years before schedule. Complications ensue when the celestial Mr. Jordan (a debonair Rains) tries to set things right by temporarily placing Joe within the body of a millionaire. With a brilliantly funny, Oscar-winning screenplay from Sidney Buchman and Seton I. Miller and stellar supporting turns from Edward Everett Horton and a sublime James Gleason, Jordan (adapted from the play Heaven Can Wait and remade with that title decades later starring Warren Beatty) is a screwball fantasy delight.