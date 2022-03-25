7:30 pm on 3/25 and 2 & 7:30 pm, 3/26. $25.

media release: Join us for an evening of multidisciplinary dance theater in a very special collaboration between visual artist Douglas Rosenberg, sound designer/composer Tim Russell, dramaturg Cláudia Tatinge Nascimento, and choreographer Li Chiao-Ping. The collaborators investigate “truth” as it relates to positionality, power, access, and equity. Employing hyperbole, absurdity, and raw dance/physical theater, “Here Lies the Truth” has brought together a powerful cast of dancers from across the county to perform their truths, share their stories, and be seen in their identities in radical acts on stage.

“This moment was so intimate — all about questions of trust — in one live multi performance. I could almost feel their breath, and the quicksilver change in narrative.” – Wendy Perron, former editor-in-chief Dance Magazine

“Here Lies the Truth” complicates the simplistic and simplifies the complex. The essence of this work is grounded in the truths we hold in our bodies: a deep knowing that is felt and sensed. Born from a commitment to telling personal truths, the collaboration has led to the re-examining of narratives put forth by those in power and those put forth by our own biases. We continue to investigate how to cope with such dissonance. With so much laid bare and little sense of justice, as a community of movers we sort through these murky layers of truths, half-truths, and untruths.

Some members of the audience may find some of the language or content challenging.

We also encourage audiences of all ages and experiences to join us for a Pre-Show Flow at 11:30am on March 26 for a FREE movement class before the performance.

Students can get a $20 ticket, in person only with a valid student ID. Tickets for children 18 and under can be purchased for $20 in person, online, or over the phone and no ID is required.

LCPD’s work and events are made possible in part by the generous support of Altrusa International of Madison; Fund for Children administered by the Madison Community Foundation; Dane County COVID Relief Fund; Dane County Nonprofit Assistance Fund; Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation Inc., and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation; University of Wisconsin-Madison Dance Department, the OVCRGE, WARF, and Vilas Trustees; Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts; Arts Midwest; National Endowment for the Arts; and LCPD’s Circle of Friends.

IMPORTANT: Overture Center currently has health and safety policies in place in regard to COVID-19. Please refer to our Health & Safety page to learn about our requirements before entering our building.