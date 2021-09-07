Here Today

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York street singer Emma Payge, they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Stars: Billy Crystal, Chad Jennings, Dierdre Friel. Comedy, Drama, 117 minutes. Rated PG-13. 2021.

Info

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Seniors
Movies
608-266-6581
Google Calendar - Here Today - 2021-09-07 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Here Today - 2021-09-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Here Today - 2021-09-07 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Here Today - 2021-09-07 13:00:00 ical