Here Today
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York street singer Emma Payge, they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Stars: Billy Crystal, Chad Jennings, Dierdre Friel. Comedy, Drama, 117 minutes. Rated PG-13. 2021.
Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Seniors
Movies