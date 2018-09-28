Hereditary
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: USA | 127 min | R | DCP | Dir. Arti Aster
Fri September 28 | 8:15 PM; Sat September 29 | 11:00 PM; Sun September 30 | 6:00 PM
After the family matriarch passes away, a grieving family is haunted by tragic and disturbing occurrences, and begin to unravel dark secrets. (IMDb)
"Hereditary raises the bar on emotional agony. If you want to see things you can never un-see and feel pain you can never un-feel, here’s the ultimate test." -David Edelstein (Vulture)
