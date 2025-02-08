media release: Celebrate Black History Month

Experience the power of Black stories brought to life by an all-Black cast through the mesmerizing art of burlesque storytelling, music, and dance.

Join us for Heritage & Emotion: A Burlesque Journey Through Black History — an electrifying evening that honors the resilience, beauty, and triumphs of Black heritage.

Crucible, Madison, Thursday, February 8, 2025. Doors Open: 6:00 PM; show starts: 7:00 PM.

VIP Front Row Seating: $25

General Admission: $15

Available at the door and on Eventbrite

This captivating show blends the artistry of burlesque with the emotional depth of Black history, creating an evening of celebration, reflection, and inspiration. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event honoring Black excellence and culture.

Celebrate. Reflect. Feel the emotion.