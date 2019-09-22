press release: Celebrate summer's bounty at Heritage on the Hillside. This benefit dinner for REAP food Group features an elegant dining experience in the beautiful setting of Raleigh's Hillside Farm. Guests will spend an afternoon touring the farm with hors d'oeuvres and drink stations featuring Fox Heritage Farms charcuterie, Landmark Creamery cheeses, and Working Draft Beer Co. beer. At the end of the tour, guests will enjoy a four-course dinner prepared by Chef Jon Rosnow of Heritage Tavern against a backdrop of the farm's picturesque rolling landscape.

3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, September 22, 2019, Raleigh's Hillside Farm, 901 North Marsh Road, Brodhead, WI 53520

Cost: $100

Tickets can be found and purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/heritage-on-the-hillside- tickets-64004769990