Herlin Riley & Victor Goines

media release: Garver Events presents a very special evening with jazz greats - drummer/percussionist, Herlin Riley, and reed player, Victor Goines in collaboration with the Sessions at McPike Park. In celebration of the inaugural Artists-in-Residence, the New Orleans natives and close friends will bring New Orleans rhythm to Garver's Atrium for an intimate event during their time in Madison. Both have spent time in the Wynton Marsalis Jazz Orchestra at Lincoln Center with Goines joining us straight from touring with Marsalis's quartet.

Doors 7pm; Show 8pm. Garver Events asks that guests follow CDC recommendations - wearing a mask if not vaccinated.

Premium Seating (reserved seating with table service) $30

General Admission $25