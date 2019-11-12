Herobust, Inf1n1te

press release: From his bedroom to sold-out shows, electronic producer Herobust rose to prominence alongside big basslines and Southern hip-hop stylings, like crunk and trap, that focused on deep percussion and rap rawness. Born Hayden Kramer in Atlanta, Georgia. Herobust started making music as a teenager, creating Dirty South-style rap instrumentals and hip-hop tracks. It wasn’t until he got a hold of the soulful atmospherics of Prefuse 73 and the industrial-edged electronics of Squarepusher that his style began to take shape. In 2011, he started recording under the name Herobust. His first LP, 2011’s Albumin, showcased his love of underground hip-hop and jazzy textures, much like Flying Lotus. He caught the ears of Skrillex,, Tiesto, and Diplo, the latter even devoting an hour of his radio show to a curated Herobust mix. As his style evolved from a primarily hip-hop vibe into a more Skrillex-esque bass-heavy dancefloor sound, Kramer dropped his I’m Aloud EP on Mad Decent in 2016.