HERStory: Four Phenomenal Trailblazers Share Their Incredible Journeys

media release: Women’s History Month may be ending, but the excitement is just beginning as NewBridge Madison’s Diversity & Inclusion program, along with the Fitchburg Senior Center, welcome Frances Huntley-Cooper, Gloria Reyes, Margarita Avila and Pia Kinney James to HERStory: 4 Phenomenal Trailblazers Share Their Incredible Journeys at the Fitchburg Community Center on Thursday, March 30th. This free panel discussion will be held in the Oak Hall room, 1-3:30 p.m.

The program is the brainchild of longtime Fitchburg resident and community leader Janice Hughes, who contacted Deana Wright, Diversity & Inclusion Manager at NewBridge Madison, and Jill McHone, Director of the Fitchburg Senior Center, to suggest teaming up to plan the event. Along with Wright’s assistant, Jeanette Arthur, the four women have been meeting weekly for the past two months. The goal of the team is to provide the community with an opportunity to have a platform where the strong, successful women invited to be panelists can share their valuable insight and personal experiences “Each of these phenomenal women are history makers, and have paved the way for many other women.” Hughes, said.

Wright says the event will recognize the often overlooked contributions women have made to history, culture and society, by celebrating community change makers, who all happen to be women of color. They include:

Margarita Avila, a native of Durango, Mexico, who creates opportunities for Dane County’s Latino community as the Director of Workforce Development at the Latino Academy of Workforce Development.

Frances Huntley-Cooper, Wisconsin’s first elected Black mayor and namesake of the recently renamed Frances Huntley-Cooper Common Council Chambers in Fitchburg City Hall.

Pia Kinney James, Madison Police Department’s first Black female officer and lifelong Madisonian.

Gloria Reyes, former MPD officer, the first Latino to serve as Madison School Board president and the first Latinx candidate to run for Madison mayor.

“All have stories of strength, resilience, courage, sacrifice and living their truths”, Wright, who will serve as panel moderator, says. “These women will uplift, inspire and empower those who attend our event. A Q&A will follow the program, and refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Anyone interested in attending can register at EventBrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/577955690027 or call Deana Wright at NewBridge Madison, (608)512-0000 Ext. 2007.

About NewBridge Madison: Our mission is to provide older adults a bridge to successful aging. Founded in 1975, NewBridge is Madison’s gateway for older adults to access affordable resources to maintain their health, safety, independence and community connections. Our programs span from case management to nutrition to health/wellness programs to helping older adults with home chores. Connect with NewBridge Madison- Website, Facebook.