Hex House, Axis Sova, David Nance Group

press release: The new record from Omaha's absolute boy and his band, David Nance Group (Peaced and Slightly Pulverized) is out Friday, Oct. 5, via Trouble in Mind Records. Over the course of the past six years, he has released three full-length albums for labels Grapefruit and Ba Da Bing, a 7-inch, numerous cassettes, CDRs, and unlicensed "cover albums" of artists like Lou Reed, The Beatles, Rolling Stones (for which he was issued a cease and desist by their lawyers), and Doug Sahm. He's also collaborated with people like Simon Joyner and Bill Direen, and was recently tapped to open a stadium show for Jack White. But today is all about Peaced, which is streaming in full at Stereogum alongside a Band To Watch interview.

Nance has an enviable way of conveying intensity and pathos in his music without necessarily resorting to clicking on a distortion pedal, instead relying on the build-up and tension from the interplay of his bandmates with his cracked, impassioned wail. And, well, he can also absolutely flip the switch and jump from Bruce Banner to sonic Hulk in a moment, if the occasion calls for it. But don't trust these words; Trust your ears.