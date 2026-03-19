Hexxa, CAM, Hazcat, Jezter, Violetstorm, Squeejii, Nesra

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Presented by Midwest Mix-Up.

media release: Enigmatic black metal masters UADA are honoring the first new moon of 2026 with a very special track. The band is now unveiling a haunting neo-folk acoustic version of their seminal song, "The Purging Fire," from the band's critically-acclaimed 2018 full-length, 'Cult of a Dying Sun.'

The video was filmed and edited by Karl Whinnery and directed by Jake Superchi, with Evan Gandy serving as the co-director of photography.

UADA comments, "Following the first New Moon of the year, in the heart of the Wolf Moon cycle, it feels like an exceptional moment to present an unprecedented rendition from the UADA catalog.

"To re-create something in such a radically different and unique way was nothing short of a challenge—a challenge that had been calling for some time. One that demanded to be answered.

"Although the structural foundation of the piece was already in place, the execution itself unfolded as an impromptu session, allowing the natural essence to emerge freely and significantly.

"While we may have had preconceptions about how the musical and vocal interpretation might sound leading up to its (re)creation, everything transformed in the moment of realization, embracing a liberated state of “come what may.”

"Folk music and art have always been a profound influence, and even though this piece was recorded two and a half years ago, the presence of folk elements in our lives and writing feels more prominent today than ever before.

"Though we assume most may not fully grasp our necessity for this adaptation, we hope it will ignite a primal awakening within listeners—to seek the ancient ways and venture into a past that feels increasingly forgotten in the current state of the world."

In addition, UADA has joined forces with industrial metal artist MORTIIS for a very special co-headliner, featuring exclusive anniversary sets and supporting performances by Jerome Reuter’s ROME and WRAITH KNIGHT. UADA will be performing their seminal 2016 debut album 'Devoid of Light' in its entirety + a special CERMONIAL CASTINGS 30-year anniversary set featuring Wraith Knight. In addition, MORTIIS shall be performing songs from his groundbreaking 2001 full-length, 'The Smell Of Rain,' along with other volumes of dystopian despair.

Moreover, after much demand from fans, UADA will be returning to Milwaukee Metal Fest for the second time since leaving their mark during the 2024 edition. The festival will take place at The Rave/Eagle's Club from June 4 - 7, with UADA performing on the 7th.