Hey Ghost, Gemini Affinity, Mumbumper, The Vipers

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Hey Ghost plays their first public show at Crucible on November 13. This 4-piece is stacked with local talent and will debut a collection of original punk/metalsongs with subject matter ranging from excessively forceful policing of peaceful protests, to reproductive rights rage, to discordant feelings of joy in a maddening world.  Expect deliciously crunchy power chords, strong vocals, hot riffs, and licks for days. With sets from Gemini Affinity, Mumbumper, and the Vipers.

Band members:

Marlo Darken (drums) and Natalie Hinckley (bass), both formerly of Venus in Furs 

Shannon Callaway (guitar) 

Kelly Maxwell (vocals) of Gold Dust Women, Little Red Wolf, Max Capacity and the Sellouts

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
608-640-4441
Google Calendar - Hey Ghost, Gemini Affinity, Mumbumper, The Vipers - 2024-11-13 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hey Ghost, Gemini Affinity, Mumbumper, The Vipers - 2024-11-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hey Ghost, Gemini Affinity, Mumbumper, The Vipers - 2024-11-13 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hey Ghost, Gemini Affinity, Mumbumper, The Vipers - 2024-11-13 20:00:00 ical