Hey Ghost, Gemini Affinity, Mumbumper, The Vipers

The four members of Hey Ghost looking up. Hey Ghost

media release: Hey Ghost plays their first public show at Crucible on November 13. This 4-piece is stacked with local talent and will debut a collection of original punk/metalsongs with subject matter ranging from excessively forceful policing of peaceful protests, to reproductive rights rage, to discordant feelings of joy in a maddening world. Expect deliciously crunchy power chords, strong vocals, hot riffs, and licks for days. With sets from Gemini Affinity, Mumbumper, and the Vipers.

Band members:

Marlo Darken (drums) and Natalie Hinckley (bass), both formerly of Venus in Furs

Shannon Callaway (guitar)

Kelly Maxwell (vocals) of Gold Dust Women, Little Red Wolf, Max Capacity and the Sellouts