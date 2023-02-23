media release: Brought to you by the genius marketer of The Happy Place. UH2BT Is an interactive pop-up party that combines party vibes with a music festival atmosphere. The dopest party merch? We’ve got it. Bangers? That’s all we play. Hey, there will even be cool interactive elements like limited edition raffles? QR Codes? Promo giveaway? Who knows? All we know is that you had to be there.

www.uh2bt.com