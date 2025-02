× Expand Vickie Mulkerin Three people and musical instruments. Hi-Fi Comets

media release: Firing up their own intense combination of old school rhythm and blues, rockabilly, soul and blues, the Hi-Fi Comets celebrate American music with big sounds - booming upright bass, incendiary reverb-driven guitar, propulsive, swinging drums, and soaring vocals. The Hi-Fi Comets are Southern Wisconsin’s premier rockin’ and rollin’ rhythm and blues power trio.