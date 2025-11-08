media release: The Hi-Lo Gala is a playful and inclusive evening celebrating the full spectrum of Madison’s food scene, from high-end dining to beloved local dives. This lively fundraiser features offerings from eight premier chefs in Madison preparing their dream dishes, a flight of local beverages, and an open invitation to show up as your full self. The event highlights REAP’s connections across the community and raises funds to support our work with youth, farmers, and food system partners.

$150.