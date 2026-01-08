media release: Join the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department for the 7th Annual Hibernation Hustle!

Will Jimmy the Groundhog see his shadow? Choose a blue or yellow shirt based on whether you think it will be a long winter or an early spring!

When: Sunday, February 1, 8 AM

Where: Cannery Square

Distance: 5K run or walk; Kids Dash will be ~150 meters

Online registration closes on Saturday, January 31st at 9am. This year we will not be accepting same day registrations, so please pre-register!

Packet Pick Up:

Saturday, January 31st, 10AM-12PM at Westside Community Building (2598 W. Main Street, Sun Prairie)

Participants can register at packet pick up on Saturday.

Choose your own prediction for Groundhog Day by picking your shirt! You can make your own prediction by selecting the shirt that matches your prediction! Long winter or early spring! Register by January 13 to guarantee a t-shirt.

See if you were right on when Jimmy the Groundhog makes his prediction at the 78th Prognostication in Cannery Square the day after the race!

Prizes given to the top male, female, and non-binary finishers overall.