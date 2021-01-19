ONLINE: Hickory Hill Academy Forum

media release: Join us online for our prospective family forum to ask a panel of our current teachers, parents, and school leaders, questions about our program. Register on our website at https://www. hickoryhillacademy.com/events

8 p.m. to 9 p.m., January 19, 2021 & Feb. 9

CULTIVATING COMPASSIONATE LEADERS

Hickory Hill Academy cultivates children’s growth in a stimulating and compassionate environment. Our supportive teachers engage the curiosities and needs of each child, fostering self-esteem, the confidence needed to benefit from our robust academic programs, and the interest to embark on a journey of lifelong learning. Our focus on empathy, character, and individual well-being encourages our children to envision how they will serve their community beyond the expanse of our campus.