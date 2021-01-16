ONLINE: Hickory Hill Academy Open House

media release: Early Childhood Program Open House: Join us online for our January Early Childhood Program Open House. We will share an overview of our unique academic program serving infants to 4-year-olds. Free. Register on our website at https://www. hickoryhillacademy.com/events

10 a.m. to 11 a.m., January 16 or Feb. 6

Lower School Open House:Join us online for our February Lower School Open House. We will share an overview of our Kindergarten through 5th Grade program that encourages a love for learning and Cultivates Compassionate Leaders.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Jan. 16 and February 6, 2021

CULTIVATING COMPASSIONATE LEADERS

Hickory Hill Academy cultivates children’s growth in a stimulating and compassionate environment. Our supportive teachers engage the curiosities and needs of each child, fostering self-esteem, the confidence needed to benefit from our robust academic programs, and the interest to embark on a journey of lifelong learning. Our focus on empathy, character, and individual well-being encourages our children to envision how they will serve their community beyond the expanse of our campus.