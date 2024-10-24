Hidden History: From Myth to Mystery

media release: Beneath the well-kept streets of Wisconsin’s capital, secrets and stories abound—go beyond the well-known facts, figures, spaces and places of Madison to learn about its many odd characters, mysterious happenings and macabre events. From hauntings and hijinks to magic and even murder, From Myth to Mystery takes tour-goers on a wild and eerie ride through Madison's lesser-known past. Stops along the way include local hauntings, the sites of stunts performed by famed magician Harry Houdini, the remains of Jeffrey Dahmer, a rumored mythical lake monster and more. This event will begin in front of the U.S. Bank Building on Madison's Capitol Square.

Thursday, October 24, 2024 | 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 26, 2024 | 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Adult (18-64): $20

Teen (13-17): $20

Senior (65+): $20

Children (5-12): $20

Children Under 5: Free

Advance registration required.

Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.