Hidden History of the Capitol Square

× Expand WHS 23219

press release: The Capitol Square has been the focal point of Madison since its founding. Discover how the downtown has changed (and stayed the same!) over hundreds of years. This tour will shed light on the formative years of Madison, featuring stories of the men and women who established our iconic square as a center of politics, commerce, and social life. How did a marsh-covered isthmus become the Madison we know today? Join us and find out!

This tour meets in front of the Wisconsin Historical Museum (30 N. Carroll Street) and covers approximately 1.25 miles on city sidewalks. Participants may be asked to stand for extended periods of time. Tour will take place rain or shine! Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather. Advance registration required. Wisconsin Historical Society members receive a 10% discount.