ONLINE: Hidden in Plain Sight: Native American Cultural Landscape

press release: Omar Poler is the Indigenous education coordinator for UW-Ma dison's Office of the Provost / School of Education . He will discuss the Native American cultural landscape present all around us. He will also talk about using place-based experiential learning to explore the revolving relationship between Indians and non-Indians in the development of campus buildings and landmarks over time, and how people can examine and interrogate Indigenous landmarks created between 700 and 2500 years ago. Join PLATO for a very informative lecture on how interpreting the significance of the landmarks provides an overview of American Indian history and leads to a greater awareness of modern Indigenous nations and peoples.

Speaker bio: Omar Poler is an enrolled member of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community and serves as the Indigenous education coordinator at the School of Education. In that position, he leads UW-Madison First Nation Cultural Landscape Tours and is involved with campus and community signage projects to support learning about First Nations cultures, languages, histories, and sovereignty. He has also served as an Outreach Specialist at the UW-Madison Information School, where has worked closely with tribal librarians, archivists, and museum curators in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.

FREE TO PLATO MEMBERS AND NON-MEMBERS BUT REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED IN ORDER TO OBTAIN THE LINK TO ATTEND. PLEASE REGISTER BEFORE THE EVENT STARTS. QUESTIONS CAN BE WRITTEN IN DURING THE EVENT.

As the lecture is online, you can use your computer or smartphone to access the lecture and see the speaker during the presentation. You will not be visible during the lecture, but you will be able to chat with the speaker by typing in your comments.

If you do not have a computer or smartphone you can also use your regular phone to dial a phone number and listen to the talk.

Questions? - contact lecture organizer, Trish Iaccarino trish@uwalumni.com