Hidden Voices: African American Writers of Resistance

press release: ​Three local writers will discuss African American authors who wrote about themes of resistance in their poetry, novels and plays. These are writers who utilized their works to offer critical commentary on the racism that African Americans face. The three contemporary authors will discuss three major Black literary figures; Phillis Wheatley, Richard Wright and Alice Childress and their theme of resisting injustice and also connect their work to the same themes in their own writings. There will also be a question and answer period.

Catrina J. Sparkman has carved out a successful career niche for herself as an authorpreneur of several works of fiction and non-fiction. Including, Doing Business with God, Divine Revelation for a Twitter Generation, Passing Through Waters, Opening the Floodgates and The Fire This Time. Sparkman is a grassroots community theater artist, the author of two original stage plays and one screenplay, Mother Love, The Cinderella Show and The Gospel According to Ruth. Sparkman has also produced, and directed many experimental theatrical pieces such as: Written By Himself-Positive Depictions of Men of Color, and Mary Lou Williams Remember Me.

Sherry Lucille is a Motivational Speaker, Life Coach and Author. As founder of Inspiring Destiny, she seeks to help people to unlock their hidden potential and to live life brilliantly. Her published works include the Love Trilogy: Love Changes, Love Dreams and Love Promises. All three novels are set in Chicago circa 1969 and deal with interracial romance.

Fabu Phillis Carter is an artist professionally known as Poet Fabu in Madison, Wisconsin. She is a poet, columnist, storyteller, and teaching artist who writes to encourage, inspire and remind. Selected as the first African American to become a Madison Poet Laureate (2008-2012), she continues to share the Black experience living in the South, the Midwest and in Africa. She served as poetry editor for Umoja Magazine and Madison Magazine. In 2019, she was poetry editor for the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets annual edition. She currently serves as poetry editor for the Capitol City Hues and is a culture columnist for the Cap Times newspaper. Dr. Fabu Carter has a PhD from the University of Nairobi, the African Women’s Center. She was recently selected as a Commissioner for the Madison Arts Commission.

Find out more about Ripple Project events at www.beyondthepage.info/Ripple-Project