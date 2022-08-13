High Concept

press release: You were taught cannabis was harmful. Now you know better. Now you watch comics attempt to perform while hopelessly high. Then you get to ask them what the heck they were talking about.

Come get on your high horse with Mike and the performers who put their brains through hell for your entertainment. This time, in partnership with Madison Comedy Week!

Hosted by Mike Jonjak

Featuring: Ken Barns, Vanessa Tortolano, Maria Acosta, Nathan Clemons, Matthew Mandli

$15 ($10 adv.).

