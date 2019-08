press release: Four highly intoxicated performers attempt to explain a topic of their choice. Participate in the Q&A session and laugh! Featuring: Nate Chappell, Joe Molloy, Shawn Vasquez, and Steve Horton. Hosted by Mike Jonjak.

Doors at 6:30 Show at 7:00 Ends at 8:30

Friday 8/30, Nomad World Pub, 418 E Wilson St.

$5