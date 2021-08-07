press release: You were taught cannabis was harmful. Now you know better. Now you watch comics attempt to perform while hopelessly high. Then you get to ask them what the heck they were talking about.

High Concept rides yet again and THIS time, in collaboration with Madison Comedy Week!!

Come get back on the high horse with us on 8/7 at 1222 Williamson Street. Doors open at 4 pm

Hosted by Mike Jonjak

Featuring Brad Sativa, Chris Damen, Sasha Rosser, Natasha Pearl Hansen, Aaron McDavis, Mike Masilotti

BYOB!