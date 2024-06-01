× Expand Lily Shea Photography Mike Jonjak and mic. Mike Jonjak

media release: Not quite stand up, podcast, or improv, High Concept with Mike Jonjak rides a euphoric line all its own. Comedians push the limits of tolerance and performance by creating a brand new presentation, and endure a Q&A session after. But, just before performing, they are given heroic doses of comedy’s most potent catalyst: c@nnab!s. Witness comedy like never before at High Concept with Mike Jonjak.

Featuring on 6.1.24: Josh Glen, Ashleigh Gradel, Aristotle Awes.

$10 presale $15 door