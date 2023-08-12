× Expand Bryce Peterson Mike Jonjak

media release: High Concept is an extravaganja born during the first Madison Comedy Week and continuing to this day. Not quite stand up, improv, or podcast, High Concept with Mike Jonjak rides the euphoric line between. Every live show, comedians present brand new material before the audience, a panel of their peers, and just before the show we lighten their mental load with heroic doses of nature's silliest flower. Laugh along with the panel as everyone attempts to entertain at this one-of-a-kind comedy showcase!

Featuring Chloe Mikala, Kathryn Gongaware, Ian Erickson, Kadeem Fuller

Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. Doors open at 6:30

This year’s Madison Comedy Week festival is proudly sponsored by Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, The Sessions at McPike Park, Herbal Aspect, Ian’s Pizza, Goodman’s Jewelers, Underground Printing, Graduate Madison, and Camp Trippalindee.