press release: You were taught cannabis was harmful. Now you know better. Now you watch comics attempt to perform while hopelessly high. Then you get to ask them what the heck they were talking about. High Concept zooms off again for the first time in 2022 . Come get back on the high horse with us at 1222 Williamson Street. Doors open at 7pm

Hosted by Mike Jonjak

Featuring

Anthony Siraguse

Sohrab Forouzesh

Olivia Witt

Darrell Cochran

Erin Moris

Munchies provided by Palate Pleasures. Featuring a raffle from our sponsor: Knuckleheads. BYOB.

$10 presale; $15 at the door.