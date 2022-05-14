High Concept
Quality CBD 1222 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Conor Cawley
press release: You were taught cannabis was harmful. Now you know better. Now you watch comics attempt to perform while hopelessly high. Then you get to ask them what the heck they were talking about. High Concept zooms off again for the first time in 2022 . Come get back on the high horse with us at 1222 Williamson Street. Doors open at 7pm
Hosted by Mike Jonjak
Featuring
Anthony Siraguse
Sohrab Forouzesh
Olivia Witt
Darrell Cochran
Erin Moris
Munchies provided by Palate Pleasures. Featuring a raffle from our sponsor: Knuckleheads. BYOB.
$10 presale; $15 at the door.