media release: You were taught cannabis was harmful. Now you know better. Now you watch comics attempt to perform while hopelessly high. Then you get to ask them what the heck they were talking about. High Concept rides again.

Come get back on the high horse with us on Saturday, November 20, at 1222 Williamson Street. Doors open at 7:30pm

Hosted by Mike Jonjak

Featuring

Reier Cammermam

Gary Zajakowski

Shawn Vasquez

Matthew Mandli

Craig Smith

BYOB!