High Concept
Quality CBD 1222 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: You were taught cannabis was harmful. Now you know better. Now you watch comics attempt to perform while hopelessly high. Then you get to ask them what the heck they were talking about. High Concept rides again.
Come get back on the high horse with us on Saturday, November 20, at 1222 Williamson Street. Doors open at 7:30pm
Hosted by Mike Jonjak
Featuring
Reier Cammermam
Gary Zajakowski
Shawn Vasquez
Matthew Mandli
Craig Smith
BYOB!
Info
Comedy