Madison's 119 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Not quite stand up, podcast, or improv, High Concept with Mike Jonjak rides a euphoric line between them all. Comedians are challenged to create a 15 minute presentation with a Q&A session after. But just before performing it for the first time, we give them heroic doses of comedy’s most potent catalyst: cannab!s. Witness comedy like never before at High Concept with Mike Jonjak.

Featuring this month: Cody Heck, Natalie Wickman, Shawn Vasquez, Eli Wilz

280Madisons.jpg
