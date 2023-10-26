× Expand Bryce Peterson Mike Jonjak making a face. Mike Jonjak

media release: Not quite stand up, podcast, or improv, High Concept with Mike Jonjak rides a euphoric line between them all. Comedians are challenged to create a 15 minute presentation with a Q&A session after. But just before performing it for the first time, we give them heroic doses of comedy’s most potent catalyst: cannab!s. Witness comedy like never before at High Concept with Mike Jonjak.

Featuring this month: Cody Heck, Natalie Wickman, Shawn Vasquez, Eli Wilz