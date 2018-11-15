High Concept
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Pot quiz! What happens when you combine complicated ideas and way too much weed? Education! Maybe. Don't be a dope and go back to school with High Concept where four stoned performers attempt to educate the audience and themselves.
Audience participation! Quizzes! Candy!
Only $5 at the door!!
Hosted by Mike Jonjak
Featuring:
Vanessa Pants
Elijah Holbrook
Craig Smith
Nate Chappell
Comedy