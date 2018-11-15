High Concept

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Pot quiz! What happens when you combine complicated ideas and way too much weed? Education! Maybe. Don't be a dope and go back to school with High Concept where four stoned performers attempt to educate the audience and themselves.

Audience participation! Quizzes! Candy!

Only $5 at the door!!

Hosted by Mike Jonjak

Featuring:

Vanessa Pants

Elijah Holbrook

Craig Smith

Nate Chappell

Info
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Comedy
608-535-9976
please enable javascript to view
