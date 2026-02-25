RSVP for High Drama: Colored Pencil on Dark Paper

media release:Saturday-Sunday, March 28-29, 2026 | 9a-4p both days | Deadline to register: March 23, 2026

$250 + $10 materials fee

Materials Included: Multiple color handouts, prepared exercise sheet, tracing and transfer paper, one sheet of fine art paper which will be for your final drawing, rag, feather, white water soluble colored pencil, and communal supplies.

What to bring: A supply list is provided below at the bottom of this page, but students should make sure to bring an excellent sharpener, kneaded eraser, clamp-on or table lamp, reading glasses if you use them or a magnifying glass, and photos for source material to work from. If you have other high-quality colored pencils, bring them. There will also be additional supplies for sale from the instructor on the day of class; please bring cash to purchase anything extra.

Level: Beginner/No prior experience necessary, but also intermediate friendly.

Ages 18+

To register: https://www.riverartsinc.org/drama-colored-pencil-rhonda/

Though colored pencil was once thought of as a grade school medium, professional artists today have chosen it as their preferred medium and are exhibiting in galleries, museums, and publishing internationally, along with illustrating for advertising and magazines. The specific technique you will learn is a layering of pencil applied with light pressure, creating color intensity and a means to add minute detail. With intense color on a dark background the image (of your choice) punches and acts as a magnet for a viewer. We’ll review contemporary pencil artists and what good composition is, you’ll do an exercise sheet with multiple stroke application techniques, and begin a customized artwork of your own subject in your own composition, and you’ll be able to work at your own pace in class, finishing the piece on your own beyond the class timeframe.

Instructor Bio: Nass’ drawings and paintings are internationally published (including Biology of Plants by Evert, Eichhorn, Raven/W.H. Freeman Publishers; Today’s Botanical Artists/Schiffer Publishing; Vanishing Circles /Arizona Sonora Desert Museum Press, Following in the Bartram’s Footsteps/American Society of Botanical Artists, self-published books, Gifts from the Earth and Scratchings of a Madwoman [www.rnass.com] and more recently through the United Nations Postal Administration who commissioned paintings for stamps highlighting endangered species). Work appears in museum (e.g. Museum of Natural History in Zhejiang, China), corporate and private collections. Nass co-curates, along with Mary Dickey and Kel Mur, River Arts on Water Gallery in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin.