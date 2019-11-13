press release: Black students possess the knowledge and potential to successfully transition from high school to college, but don't always receive the support they need.

To learn about how educators can help Black students reach their postsecondary goals, join Regional Educational Laboratory (REL) Midwest for a screening of, “High Hopes and Higher Education: Honoring Black Students' Aspirations,” a documentary produced in collaboration with Wisconsin Public TV and the Midwest Achievement Gap Research Alliance at REL Midwest.

The documentary highlights Black students’ experiences in both high school and college in Madison, Wisconsin. In addition, researchers Dr. Jameela Conway-Turner (REL Midwest) and Dr. Deborah Faye Carter (Claremont Graduate University) discuss promising practices that educators can use to support Black students on their path to postsecondary education. The documentary features the Precollege Enrichment Opportunity Program for Learning Excellence (PEOPLE) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings, Professor Emerita at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; students and staff from the Minority Student Achievement Network; and staff and students from the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD).

After the screening, REL Midwest will facilitate a panel discussion with documentary participants, and attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions about the research and programs featured in the documentary.

Date and time: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 4:30-6:00pm

Location: Goodman Community Center, Ironworks Building (Bolz Room), 149 Waubesa Street, Madison, WI.

Parking: Park at St. Bernard Church at 2450 Atwood Avenue in the spots designated for the community center.

Food and drinks will be provided.