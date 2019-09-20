press release: UK, France, Germany, Poland | 113 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Claire Denis

Friday, September 20 | 8:00pm; Saturday, September 21 | 4:00pm; Sunday, September 22 | 6:00pm

Claire Denis' "High Life," about a group of prisoners being used as guinea pigs in a deep space mission, is tailor-made for viewers who like science fiction in a cryptic 1970s art-house mode, and don't care if the move is of-the-period ("The Man Who Fell to Earth", "Alien", "Silent Running") or consciously aping it ("Under the Skin", "Ex Machina", "Annihilation") as long as it delivers the goods by challenging the audience.