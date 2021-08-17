press release: The High Note (2020)

Maggie is the overworked personal assistant to Grace Davis, a superstar singer whose talent and ego have reached unbelievable heights. Stuck running errands, Maggie still wants to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. But when Grace’s manager presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change both of their lives forever. Music, Drama, 113 minutes. PG-13.