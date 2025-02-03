High & Rising
to
Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Mandy Kellogg/Soul Exposure Photography
High & Rising
media release: Majeska Monday Volume 59 | February 3rd, 2025, at Up North Bar Madison
Free Show 6:30-9:30pm, Tips Encouraged
Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear