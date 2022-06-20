media release: Unique conservation summer camp opportunities are available for middle and high school students this summer in Wisconsin. Youth in neighboring states are welcome to attend. These camps provide fun outdoor experiences, help foster an appreciation for nature, and introduce a variety of opportunities in natural resources and conservation careers. Natural resource professionals present programs on wildlife, habitat, water quality, soils, forestry, outdoor skills, and more. Engaging speakers and interesting topics give campers an opportunity to participate in hands-on activities, learn outdoor skills, make new friends, participate in typical ‘summer camp’ experiences, and enjoy Wisconsin’s beautiful outdoors.

High school youth (entering 9-12th grade in fall; must be 17 or under) are invited to participate in the WI Land+Water High School Conservation Camp, June 20-June 23, 2022 at the North Lakeland Discovery Center in Manitowish Waters (Vilas County). Wildlife programs, habitat restoration projects, daily field trips, teambuilding activities, and hands-on activities provide an in-depth look at natural resources management and careers. Registration fee is $350.00, and registration is due May 31 (fee increases to $400.00 after registration deadline) and includes all programs, meals, snacks, lodging and a T-shirt.

Students can also contact their local County Land Conservation Department to see if they offer camp scholarships: https://wisconsinlandwater.org/members-hub/members