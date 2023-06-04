High School Rowing Introduction

× Expand Somsamay Homphothichak

media release: Sunday, June 4, from 9:30 am to 12pm at Mendota Rowing Club. Bernard’s Boathouse in James Madison Park, 622 E Gorham St. Stay in shape in your off season by learning a new team sport. Start here at this free clinic conducted by highly qualified coaches. No experience necessary.

Rowing is excellent cross training for athletes of any sport. Meet other athletes and learn a new sport you might get hooked on. Mendota Rowing Club’s coaches emphasize personalized coaching for all skill sets. Rowers can get experience in sweep and sculling techniques.

For more information, visit mendotarowingclub.com or email youthrowing@mendotarowingclub. com