press release: Friday, November 30, at 7:30 PM the Junior League of Madison will be hosting a High Stakes Holiday Social, our holiday casino-themed fundraiser. Support the Junior League and have a great evening out with friends. Ticket prices are: 1 for $30, 2 for $55, 4 for $100. Prices increase by $5 after October 31. Tickets include light snacks, dessert, and one drink ticket. Cash bar will be available.