ONLINE: High Tech Happy Hour

press release:

Learn from the experts at Automation Arts about online collaboration tools and how to optimize your home office. Take advantage of HTHH member's only takeout specials at WOB in Middleton. Grab your beverage of choice and be prepared for lots of fun with your HTHH friends while enjoying breakout sessions, games, and virtual networking hosted by the Lift Consulting team. This is one online event you won't want to miss!

In order to attend High Tech's Virtual Happy Hour, you will need to register through Eventbrite in order to receive a Zoom link for the event. We will email the link and password for pre-registered registrants ONE HOUR BEFORE the event. Attendance will be strictly limited to 100 so secure your spot now.

RSVP HERE to confirm your seat at the virtual bar.

Sponsored By: Automation Arts, World of Beer Middleton and LIFT Consulting