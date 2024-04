media release: Join us on Thursday, April 25, for High Tech Happy Hour, celebrating Cascade's 25th anniversary!

This event is sponsored by Cascade Asset Management, 6701 Manufacturers Drive.

Come and enjoy great company, great conversations, and great beer.

High Tech Happy Hour is a premier networking event that is free and open to the public, all are welcome.

Please have your electronic ticket available on your mobile device to expedite check-in.