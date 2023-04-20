press release: You won't want to miss this event! Come and join us in downtown Madison at the new Forward Club at Breese Stevens. The Forward Club is a newly renovated, all-purpose event space built right underneath sections 104 and 105. The event will be co-sponsored by Madison Top Company who specialize in promotional items, customizable gifts, and signage. Space will be limited so make sure to RSVP to reserve your spot!

High Tech Happy Hour is the premier networking event in Madison, WI. Since 2001, it has been our goal to bring people in the community together, to make connections, and to share ideas. Come and network with local business professionals, meet new people and enjoy the wonderful hospitality provided by our sponsors and venues. On the 3rd or 4th Thursday of each month, at a different location around Madison, HTHH takes place from 5-7pm. We look forward to seeing you there. Bring a friend!

High Tech Happy Hour is brought to you and hosted by SupraNet