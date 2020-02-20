press release: 5:00 - 7:00 PM, THURSDAY, FEB 20, 2020, Lamphouse, 203 E Main Street, Waunakee

RSVP HERE and Skip the Line! Eventrite. Due to the number of attendees, pre-registration is highly recommended. Registering allows for fast and easy VIP registration the night of the event! High Tech Happy Hour is the premier networking event in Madison, WI. Since 2001, it has been our goal to bring people in the community together, to make connections, and to share ideas. Come and network with local business professionals, meet new people and enjoy the wonderful hospitality provided by our sponsors and venues. On the 3rd or 4th Thursday of each month, at a different location around Madison, HTHH takes place from 5-7pm. We look forward to seeing you there. Bring a friend!

**Due to high volumes of attendees, please make sure to print off your ticket or have your ticket pulled up on your mobile device prior to check in. Thanks!**