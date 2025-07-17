media release: Regus is partnering with High Tech Happy Hour to host our Grand Opening at 7800 Discovery Drive! This is an opportunity for current clients to get to know each other and network, and for anyone curious or actively looking to rent to meet the center team, ask questions, and explore a potential workspace. This will also be a chance to learn about upcoming summer promotions and deals when you sign on. Prepare to be wowed by our spacious cubicles, generous amenities, and friendly staff!

CLICK HERE for details, parking, and to Confirm Your Spot.

Please have your electronic ticket available on your mobile device to expedite check-in. If you have registered and cannot attend the event, we ask that you please cancel your registration to allow others to join in.